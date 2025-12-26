SINGAPORE, Dec 26 — A man who admitted consuming drugs with former activist lawyer Ravi Madasamy, widely known as M. Ravi, hours before his death was charged in court today with arranging a gathering for drug use.

Shawn Loo Zhi Jian, 40, faces one count under the Misuse of Drugs Act, according to a report by CNA.

According to the charge, Loo organised a gathering with Ravi at an apartment on Upper Boon Keng Road between 1am and 5am Wednesday, aware that methamphetamine, a “Class A” controlled drug, would be used.

In Singapore, the offence carries a jail term between three and 20 years, and 10 strokes of the cane.

Loo appeared via video link from remand, while his lawyer requested an adjournment, saying he had yet to take instructions.

Prosecutors said additional charges may follow, pending results from the Health Sciences Authority and closed circuit television footage.

In a joint statement, the Singapore Police Force and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said the two men had known each other since 2023 after meeting through a social networking app.

Loo told investigators they met at his apartment on December 24 to consume drugs allegedly supplied by both of them and to engage in other activities.

He said Ravi, 56, showed “concerning symptoms” and became unresponsive after taking the drugs, prompting him to perform CPR before calling the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Ravi was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

CNB said follow up investigations suggested Loo may have disposed of some drugs before police arrived, and he has been referred for a possible offence of perverting the course of justice.

CNB also seized drug related items from the apartment, and Loo’s urine tested positive for a controlled drug in an instant test, with samples sent to HSA for confirmation.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing and findings will be submitted to the State Coroner, who will decide if an inquiry is required.

Loo was offered bail of S$20,000 (RM62,983) and is scheduled to return to court on January 2.