SINGAPORE, Dec 26 — Train services between Ang Mo Kio and Woodlands on Singapore’s North-South Line were restored this morning after a fault caused delays during peak travel hours.

SMRT said in an early Facebook post that the disruption began at 7.38am and affected trains heading towards Jurong East, according to the Straits Times.

The operator later described the incident as a “minor delay,” a term also used by the Land Transport Authority’s new commuter information platform.

SMRT advised passengers to expect longer travel times and announced that free bus services were activated along the affected stretch.

By 8.13am, the company confirmed that train operations had resumed and the bus bridging service was withdrawn.

Images of a stationary train with its doors open at Yishun Avenue 5 circulated online during the disruption.

The Straits Times reported that the train in the photo was the one involved in the fault and that it was empty at the time, as it was being moved back to the depot.