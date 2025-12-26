KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming stressed today that urban cleanliness was a joint responsibility and not solely the government’s or local authorities’ duty.

He also expressed his disappointment that there still were some who littered, especially in city centres and public areas.

“Malaysia is progressing towards being a developed country and will hold Visit Malaysia 2026, but irresponsible attitudes like this tarnish a city’s image and the country’s reputation in general and among tourists,” he said in a statement today.

His ministry, through Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) and local authorities are committed in conducting cleaning work and coutinuous enforcement, but success depends on public awareness and cooperation, he said.

He added that stiffer action would be imposed on those who litter in public areas from Jan 1 next year, including fines of up to RM2,000.

“Besides fines, additional penalties such as community service of a maximum of 12 hours in six months can be imposed,” he said, adding that the approach was aimed to educate the public to be more disciplined and responsible towards the environment.

Nga urged all parties to respect public areas during any festivities or activities by throwing trash into garbage cans and to obey the law to ensure clean, comfortable and orderly cities for all.

“Clean cities reflect a cultured society. Let’s support the efforts of SWCorp and local authorities in ensuring our cities are cleaner, sustainable and liveable for the next generation,” he said. — Bernama