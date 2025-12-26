PUTRAJAYA, Dec 26 — The police have yet to trace the family of a local woman who allegedly lived for a year at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1.

KLIA police chief ACP Azman Shari’at said the woman, who was detained on December 18, is currently receiving treatment at Kajang Hospital.

“Once her condition stabilises, she will be placed at an appropriate care centre,” he said when contacted today.

Azman said that investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to the woman staying at KLIA Terminal 1 for an extended period.

Earlier, a video recording of the woman allegedly living in the terminal with her personal belongings went viral on social media. She was believed to have been relying on public facilities at the airport, including free internet access, air conditioning and water supply.

Following the incident, police detained the woman and confirmed that she was in possession of a card indicating mental health-related issues. — Bernama