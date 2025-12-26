CHUKAI, Dec 26 — A male tapir was found dead, believed to have been hit by a vehicle on Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kuantan near a lemang stall in Kijal here today.

Terengganu Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) director Loo Kean Seong said the 250-kilogramme tapir was found by a road user at about 11.40am.

“The results of the inspection found that there were injury marks on the mouth, legs and body of the wildlife carcass,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Loo said four members of the Kemaman district Perhilitan took the tapir carcass to be disposed of.

“In this regard, we advise road users to always be careful and aware of wildlife crossing areas,” he said. — Bernama