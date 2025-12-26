KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — A factory operator was sentenced to one month in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today, after pleading guilty to threatening to pour acid and kill his mother last Monday.

Magistrate Farah Nabihah Muhamad Dan meted out the sentence on Abdul Razak Manaf, 34, to be served from the date of arrest, which was December 22.

According to the charge, the man threatened his 72-year-old victim by saying “I will throw acid and kill you” at a house in Cheras, at 4pm last December 22.

The charge, framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, provides a maximum prison sentence of seven years or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, the incident occurred during an argument between the accused and his mother after the victim demanded the return of her mobile phone, which the accused had taken. Dissatisfied, the accused allegedly threatened the victim by saying he would throw acid on her and kill her.

During mitigation, Abdul Razak, a single father with five children aged between three and 11 years, said this was his first offence and that he had apologised to the victim.

Deputy public prosecutor Amritpreet Kaur Randhawa appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama