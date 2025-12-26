TAMPIN, Dec 26 — A 51-year-old man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of Suri Narudin, whose body was discovered in a bag buried behind a house near Rembau.

Zainizan Zainal nodded in understanding after the charge was read before Magistrate Mohamad Redza Azhar Rezali. No plea was recorded, however, as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The unrepresented man is accused of murdering Suri, 53, behind a house at Jalan Pedas Linggi, Rembau, between Dec 7 and 18.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries a death sentence or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years.

If the death sentence is not imposed, the offender shall also be punished with at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Balkis Zunaidi did not offer bail. The case was adjourned for mention to Jan 27, pending the forensic and post-mortem reports.

Previously, Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said that following the discovery of a body buried behind the house in Rembau, two men, aged 51 and 41, were detained to assist with the investigation.

He was reported as saying the body was believed to be that of a woman missing from Ampang since Dec 8.

Subsequently, the deceased’s identity was established as Suri, based on a matching fingerprint comparison with records from the National Registration Department. — Bernama