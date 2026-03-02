SINGAPORE, March 2 — Pokémon fans planning a visit to Jewel Changi Airport may want to go sooner rather than later, as the Pokémon Center Singapore is set to close temporarily for a major revamp.

The store will shut from April 1 to undergo a large-scale renewal and is expected to reopen in the third quarter of 2026.

Pokémon Singapore said the refreshed space will feature designs inspired by Singapore’s heritage and everyday local culture.

The revamped centre will also offer a wider range of merchandise and new shopping experiences aimed at fans and first-time visitors alike.

A new symbolic Pokémon representing Singapore’s “unique charm” will be introduced when the store reopens.

In the meantime, pop-up stores selling selected merchandise will operate at Jewel Changi Airport from April 1 and at Plaza Singapura from April 6 for three months.

Pokémon Center Singapore is the first outlet outside Japan to undergo a major revamp, reflecting the brand’s growing commitment to the local market.