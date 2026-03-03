KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The risk associated with consumer loans under the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) scheme remains under control and is expected to stay at 0.3 per cent of Malaysia’s total household debt, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

As of December 31, 2025, the total amount of loans stood at RM4.9 billion, while overdue BNPL loans were recorded at RM160.2 million, or 3.3 per cent of the total BNPL loans.

“These figures reflect that the debt burden of BNPL users is manageable,” the MoF said in a written reply in the Dewan Rakyat in response to a question from Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail (PN–Kubang Pasu) regarding the increase in BNPL account holders and the government’s measures to monitor them.

According to the MoF, by the end of 2025, the number of BNPL users had risen to 7.5 million from 2.6 million in 2023.

In an effort to strengthen consumer protection and ensure responsible lending practices, the government has introduced regulatory oversight over credit businesses, including BNPL companies, through the gazetting of the Consumer Credit Act 2025 (Act 873), which will come into force this year. — Bernama