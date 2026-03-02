SINGAPORE, March 2 — Travellers faced major delays at Singapore’s Woodlands Checkpoint today, as heightened immigration checks slowed cross-border traffic.

Long queues formed for motorcycles, cars, cargo trucks, and cross-border buses, with some travellers waiting more than 100 minutes to enter the republic, The Straits Times reported.

Apps tracking traffic, including Checkpoint.SG and Beat The Jam, reported that journeys which usually take under 40 minutes were now taking over two hours.

Traffic at Tuas Checkpoint remained lighter, with estimated crossing times of 25 to 35 minutes.

Singapore’s immigration and checkpoints authority said security checks were stepped up in response to escalating tensions in the Middle East after the US and Israel carried out strikes on Iran on February 28, killing its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with attacks on Israel and US military bases in the region.

Heavy traffic already began on March 1 with many Chinese New Year holidaymakers returning to Singapore for work, with many crossing the Causeway by foot.