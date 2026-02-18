KUANTAN, Feb 18 — The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has stressed that Pulau Tioman must be made a top priority in the state’s development agenda and should no longer be regarded as a “faraway area” receiving insufficient attention.

His Royal Highness said his four-day visit to the island, which began yesterday, is not merely to be with the people in welcoming the month of Ramadan but also to personally observe the current situation and development progress in the area.

Al-Sultan Abdullah emphasised that Pulau Tioman is a valuable asset and a gem of Pahang that must be preserved and developed in a well-planned manner.

The Sultan also expressed concern over the island’s basic infrastructure, which still lags behind other areas.

“If we compare in terms of infrastructure, Pulau Tioman is still lagging in basic facilities. Roads are not in perfect condition, electricity is not fully reliable, water supply is incomplete, and some houses are not in good condition.

“It is time that full attention is given to Pulau Tioman,” he said in a statement posted on the Kesultanan Pahang Facebook page. — Bernama