JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 18 — The public is advised not to panic, but instead undergo immediate screening if they have symptoms or a history of close contact to curb the spread of tuberculosis (TB), which can be fatal if not treated early.

Dr Amirul Syafiq Hishamudin, the co-founder of Jauhar Medical Clinic (JMC), said TB is a dangerous infectious disease caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which usually attacks the lungs (pulmonary TB) but can spread to other organs such as the bones, intestines and lymph nodes.

“It spreads through the air and if a person has TB, close contact through sneezing, coughing or even talking carries a risk of infection,” he told Bernama.

He said that the high-risk groups include people with chronic illnesses like diabetes, kidney disease, lung disease and stroke, as well as individuals with low immunity, such as HIV patients or those undergoing chemotherapy, and children aged five and below.

“TB is divided into latent and active, with latent being not infectious and having no symptoms and active being infectious and symptomatic. However, screening is still necessary if someone has had close contact, even though the risk differs from that of a normal individual,” he said.

Dr Amirul said among the symptoms of the disease are a prolonged cough lasting more than two weeks, coughing up blood, prolonged fever, sweating at night, loss of appetite and drastic weight loss.

“If exposed to the disease, the government will conduct contact tracing and screening will be carried out on close contacts. If positive, there is no need to worry because TB can be cured with anti-TB medication that must be taken consistently for at least six months,” he said.

He said the medication must be taken consistently daily, as treatment failure can lead to multi-drug resistant TB, which makes treatment more difficult and increases the risk of complications and fatality.

“Don’t panic because this disease can be treated if early action is taken. Undergo regular health check-ups, including blood tests and chest X-rays, and seek immediate consultation if you have TB symptoms or have had close contact, especially if a cough lasts more than two weeks,” he said.

He also advised the public to avoid close contact with TB patients until the infection period ends, which is usually to weeks after starting anti-TB treatment or as advised by a doctor throughout the treatment period.

Sharing his experience as a frontliner during the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Amirul said that even he was infected with TB after his immune system weakened and he lost 10 kilogrammes within a month.

“My child and I had to take anti-TB medication daily through the DOTS (Directly Observed Treatment, Short-course) method for six months. Alhamdulillah, we are all healthy now. So, don’t delay addressing any symptoms because, without realising it, it can prove fatal to you and your family,” he said.

The Ministry of Health recorded 503 new tuberculosis cases detected nationwide up to Epidemiological Week 5 of 2026 (ME 5/2026), bringing the total number of cases to 2,571.

Sabah recorded the highest number of cases with 614, followed by Selangor (476), Sarawak (257), Johor (233) and Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya with 202 cases. — Bernama