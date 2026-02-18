SEREMBAN, Feb 18 — A man was found dead in his car after the vehicle he was driving is believed to have veered into a river near Sekolah Dato’ Abdul Razak in Sungai Gadut here yesterday.

Seremban police chief ACP Azahar Abdul Rahim said the 25-year-old victim had earlier been reported missing by his family after he failed to return home since early yesterday morning.

“The victim’s family later tracked his last known location via the Global Positioning System (GPS) installed in the Toyota Yaris he was driving.

“Checks found that the vehicle’s last detected location was near the river, following which a search operation was carried out by the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM),” he told Bernama here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan JBPM Zone 1 senior operations commander PPgB Mohd Fadhli Shamsudin said the department received a report on the incident at about 5pm, and 13 personnel were deployed to the location.

“The victim’s body was found in the car at 6.15pm. We faced some difficulties with the extrication as the river was quite deep and the current was strong following continuous rain since early this (yesterday) morning,” he said. — Bernama