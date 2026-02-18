JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 18 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has warned that efforts to combat corruption must be carried out without compromise across all departments and agencies under the Johor state government.

His Majesty, who is also the Sultan of Johor, stressed that integrity and administrative transparency are fundamental to safeguarding the state’s well-being and sustained prosperity.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, the message was conveyed to Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and State Secretary Datuk Mohammed Ridha Abd Kadir, who were granted an audience by His Majesty at Istana Pasir Pelangi today.

Also in attendance were Pasir Gudang City Council Mayor Datin Paduka Hazlina Jalil and Johor Land and Mines director Mohammed Shakib Ali.

During the nearly two-hour meeting, His Majesty also received a briefing from Onn Hafiz on current developments and the rapid progress achieved in Johor. — Bernama