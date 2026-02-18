KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has announced that the issuance of queue numbers at all its offices nationwide will now be unlimited throughout operating hours, effective from January 13.

The move aims to address complaints from the public about queue numbers running out at service counters even when operating hours remain, following feedback from customers, BuletinTV3 reported today.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the previous situation was not due to counters closing early, but rather because daily queue limits were set based on the actual operational capacity.

“The previous queue limits were determined according to human resources, service time, and the type of transactions that require physical checks and verification. The purpose was to ensure that every customer receiving a number could be served properly within the operating hours without compromising service quality,” he said in a statement.

He added that in 2025, the JPJeQ system issued 9.3 million queue numbers, averaging about 39,000 numbers per day nationwide.

This reflected high customer attendance and significant reliance on physical counter services.

However, he acknowledged that negative perceptions could arise when late-arriving customers could no longer obtain a queue number, even though counters were still open.

“JPJ recognises public concerns. Therefore, we have decided to improve the existing approach so that no customer feels denied their right to receive services,” he said.

Starting January 13, all JPJ offices will implement unlimited queue numbers throughout operating hours: Monday and Friday from 7.45am to 5.30pm, and Tuesday to Thursday from 8am to 4.30pm.

He explained that all customers arriving within operating hours are entitled to a queue number and subsequent service, though the JPJeQ system will still be used to manage customer flow more efficiently.

To ensure smooth implementation, JPJ has strengthened internal management, including staff deployment during peak hours, optimising counter workflows, continuous monitoring by state and branch office management, and improved coordination between departments.

“JPJ’s position is clear and firm. All counters must operate fully according to the set hours, except in unavoidable technical or safety situations. Any unjustified counter closures are not permitted,” he stressed.

He added that JPJ will not compromise on negligence or non-compliance that affects customers, and administrative or disciplinary action will be taken if investigations find weaknesses or lapses in counter management.

Meanwhile, JPJ continues to encourage the public to use digital facilities such as the JPJeQ app, MyJPJ, and the official MySIKAP portal for transactions that can be done online.