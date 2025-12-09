SINGAPORE, Dec 9 — Nex shopping mall has announced that its Isetan department store will shut down in April 2026, according to a post on the mall’s social media accounts, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

According to the post, the mall thanked Isetan for “15 wonderful years” at Nex, saying the store would close its doors next April as the mall prepares for “new and exciting offerings”.

The update comes about a month after the closure of Isetan Tampines, CNA noted, when a spokesperson for the Japanese retailer said the decision was made due to evolving market conditions and as part of a broader strategy to realign operations for long-term sustainability and growth.

CNA Lifestyle has reached out to Nex for further comments on the latest closure.

Isetan, a long-time presence in Singapore’s retail scene, first opened locally in 1972 at the former Apollo Hotel on Havelock Road.

Over the decades, the chain has scaled down operations, closing several outlets including Isetan Jurong in 2020 and Isetan Katong in 2022.

With the upcoming closure at Nex, Isetan Scotts on Orchard Road will remain its sole outlet in Singapore.