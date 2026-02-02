SINGAPORE, Feb 2 — Google has begun applying new age-verification measures across its services in Singapore, introducing automatic safety settings for users it identifies as under 18, the Straits Times reported today.

The tech giant said it is using a machine-learning model to estimate a user’s age from information already linked to their account — including search patterns and the types of videos viewed on YouTube.

Those flagged as minors will have additional protections switched on without needing to opt in.

According to Google, these safeguards include disabling the location Timeline feature in Google Maps, blocking access to adult-only apps on Google Play, enabling SafeSearch by default, and turning on digital wellbeing tools on YouTube, such as reminders to take breaks and restrictions on repetitive viewing of certain categories of content.

The measures, first announced in October 2025, apply across Google’s major platforms including Gemini, Google Maps, Google Play, Search and YouTube.

Users identified as below 18 will be notified by email and through in-product prompts about changes to their settings.

Adults who are mistakenly classified as minors will be able to confirm their age — including by uploading “a photo of a government-issued identification card or a selfie”, Google said in its earlier statement.