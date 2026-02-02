KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — The e-Kehakiman portal is currently inaccessible due to technical issues that cannot be avoided, the Office of the Chief Registrar Federal Court of Malaysia said today.

As a result, all online document filings are temporarily unavailable during the disruption.

“Following that, documents must be filed manually at the respective court registration counters, a measure that will remain in effect until an official announcement is issued following the system’s full recovery,” it said in a statement here.

It said that all matters involving case mentions, trials, hearings and case management should be referred directly to the respective courts.

“The Office of the Chief Registrar Federal Court of Malaysia apologises for any inconvenience caused to all parties,” it said.

Inquiries could be directed to the e-Kehakiman via division director Harmi Thamri Mohamad at 03-88803531, division assistant registrar Muhamad Faizal Ismail at 08-88803614, or its information technology division director Mohamad Khaiir Kareem at 08-88804208.