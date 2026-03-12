SINGAPORE, March 12 — Three former coaches from the Singapore Underwater Federation (SUF) have reportedly been charged with forgery over allegedly falsifying race results that led to six athletes being selected for fin swimming events at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia.

According to a report in The Straits Times, ⁠Muhammad Faiz Suhaimi, 33, Ho Ho Huat, 56, and Gary Lee Quan Hua, 35, were accused of working together to submit falsified results from the “1st Malaysia Fin Swimming Championship 2023” as part of an appeal to the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

The report, citing court documents, said Faiz and Ho each face three counts of engaging in a conspiracy to commit forgery for the purpose of cheating, while Lee faces two similar charges, all linked to allegedly falsified electronic records and altered result sheets submitted in early 2023.

Police said the alleged forgery resulted in six SUF athletes being selected for the SEA Games when they would not have qualified based on genuine timings, following a report lodged by SNOC in March 2025 over suspected falsified fin swimming race results.

The authorities said the falsified results were submitted as part of an appeal to include the athletes in the Games, and that investigations had found the trio had conspired to submit documents containing these fabricated timings.

The trio’s cases have been adjourned to April 23, and each charge of conspiracy to commit forgery for the purpose of cheating carries a possible sentence of up to 10 years’ jail and a fine.