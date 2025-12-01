SINGAPORE, Dec 1 — Weekday commuters on the Circle Line are set for longer journeys early next year as tunnel strengthening works will reduce train frequencies and temporarily close platforms at several stations.

According to AsiaOne, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the service adjustments will run from January 17 to April 19, 2026, and may add up to 30 minutes of travel time during the morning and evening peaks.

LTA said only one platform will remain in use at Paya Lebar, Dakota and Mountbatten stations while linked tunnels are progressively closed to allow engineers to reinforce sections affected by “tunnel squatting”, a deformation that can occur in soft marine clay.

An LTA spokesperson said minor defects such as water seepage had been detected in more affected areas, prompting earlier grouting works.

Although the tunnels between Paya Lebar and Stadium remain safe for service, the spokesperson said precautionary strengthening was necessary to avoid future disruption.

The works involve installing steel plates around parts of the tunnel lining — a method used in other cities — and will require heavy machinery and more engineering hours.

LTA aims to complete the project ahead of the Circle Line’s Stage 6 opening in the first half of 2026.

About 480,000 commuters are expected to be affected.

During the affected period, shuttle trains will operate between Paya Lebar and Mountbatten stations at 10-minute intervals, while shuttle bus service 38 will run between Paya Lebar and Stadium during weekday peak hours.

Wait times on the stretch from Mountbatten to Marina Bay and Dhoby Ghaut will also lengthen to 10 minutes from the current six.

Services between HarbourFront and Paya Lebar will run every three minutes at peak, compared with two minutes at present.

Three additional paid shuttle bus services — 37A, 37B and 37C — will cover areas including Bishan, Serangoon and Tai Seng.

LTA said these services will start on January 5 to help commuters familiarise themselves with the new travel patterns.

The authority advised commuters to consider alternative MRT lines such as the North East Line or the East-West Line, noting that major interchanges on the Circle Line — including Bishan, Serangoon and Buona Vista — will likely be more congested.

Commuters can check LTA’s MyTransport.SG app or updates from LTA and SMRT on social media for detailed travel information.

Station staff will be deployed to assist passengers, particularly seniors and those with mobility needs.

LTA said it will continue to monitor the rail network and carry out preventive maintenance where necessary, adding that any further works requiring service adjustments will be announced ahead of time.