PUTRAJAYA, Dec 18 — Efforts to alleviate the cost of living faced by the people will be among the government’s primary directions next year, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said that government measures include ensuring targeted subsidies and cash assistance, as well as increasing the minimum wage so that the people are not burdened by the rising cost of daily living.

“It is true that the cost of living is an ‘international phenomenon,’ but we are implementing initiatives such as STR (Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah), Jualan Rahmah, and SARA (Sumbangan Asas Rahmah), totaling RM15 billion — contributions returned to the people to help cover living costs.

“These are measures that have been taken which were never done before. Our strength compared to the opposition is that they can talk, but when they were in power, they did not do this,” he said during a Briefing with Local and International Media Editors-in-Chief (2025 Review) here yesterday.

Also in attendance were the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj and joined by 92 local and international media representatives.

The Prime Minister, who is also the Finance Minister, stated that the government will focus on reforms, efforts to strengthen fiscal responsibility through new legislation, and preparations for the upcoming general election.

Additionally, he said that starting next year, the government will take bolder steps in addressing issues deemed sensitive and controversial — including aspects of enforcement, language, and race — to ensure efficiency in tackling long-standing issues more firmly for the benefit of the people and the nation.

“I feel the time has come for us to move more boldly starting next year on delayed issues considered sensitive or controversial. We must face them with greater firmness and courage, including the effectiveness of enforcement agencies and decisiveness in taking action.

“This is to ensure that processes and regulations are adhered to. That is why I am proud today that, for the first time, the Attorney General has decided that we will not defend any major criminal misconduct in our country…

“…including studying the possibility of prosecuting offenders in the Melaka shooting case under Section 302 (of the Penal Code). In my view, this did not often happen under previous circumstances. It is vital that we restore confidence in our national institutions,” he said.

Similarly, the Prime Minister stated that the processes of other enforcement agencies, including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), not only require firmer and more effective execution but also necessitate that the process itself be respected.

At the same time, the Prime Minister emphasised that the government will not bow down or remain silent in the face of distorted narratives involving race and religion that threaten national harmony.

“Look at the issues of race, language, and the economy — we must face them with firmer action. We cannot simply play with racial or religious sentiments to the point that it ultimately hinders the nation’s progress,” he said.

As an example, he noted that when he appointed a non-Malay minister to lead the Ministry of Federal Territories, many cast negative aspersions despite the fact that the entire team works together to help the community regardless of race.

Touching on language issues, Anwar stated that the government is committed to empowering Bahasa Melayu as the national language while in no way denying the importance of English and other languages.

“The year 2026 is no longer the 1950s; we live in a globalised world where proficiency in multiple languages is a necessity. English is important, as are Mandarin, Tamil, or Arabic. However, the commitment to strengthening Bahasa Melayu must remain the foundation of our national identity and unity,” he said.

Commenting on the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) issue, Anwar stressed that the matter is often politicised, whereas his stance has remained consistent.

“To me, the UEC is not the primary issue; it is not merely a matter of rejection or acceptance, but rather viewing it within a broader context — the nation’s history, the national education system, and the need to strengthen the national language,” he added.

In conclusion, Anwar announced that he will issue a comprehensive statement regarding the nation’s direction for next year and beyond on January 5. — Bernama