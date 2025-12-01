SINGAPORE, Dec 1 — A Singapore Airlines passenger’s TikTok post about missing out on his preferred chicken meal on a London-to-Singapore flight has drawn widespread online criticism.

According to 8 Days, the passenger, seated in the second-last row on the 13-hour flight, said only fish meals were left when the trolley reached him, despite having confirmed beforehand that chicken would be served.

He wrote that he ate only part of the breakfast and suffered an upset stomach, adding that he did not anticipate limited options at the rear of the plane.

Reactions on social media were mixed.

Some sympathised with the passenger, suggesting airlines should better manage meal distribution, while others highlighted that passengers could pre-order special meals or pay for front-row seats to secure their preferred choice.

Many commenters called the complaint entitled, with one noting, “It’s a plane, not a restaurant. Stop complaining.”

Another added, humorously, “Meanwhile, Emirates gave us Business Class steak when they ran out of our preferred meal.”