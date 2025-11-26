SINGAPORE, Nov 26 — A Malaysian man has admitted to participating in a Sarawak-based criminal syndicate that harvested Singapore bank accounts for illegal use by online gambling operators.

According to CNA, Tan Kang Yung, 34, who was heavily in debt to loan sharks, was first recruited as a money mule and later became a handler of other mules, guiding them in opening accounts in Singapore.

Over six months, the syndicate gained control of 70 newly-opened accounts across seven banks, with more than S$837,000 (RM2.6 million) flowing through them.

Nearly S$43,000 was linked to reported scams in Singapore.

Tan pleaded guilty on Wednesday (November 26) to multiple charges, including cheating and offences under the Computer Misuse Act, becoming the first from the syndicate to do so.

The prosecution said the group exploited Ministry of Manpower processes for issuing work permits to foreign workers.

Tan, living in Sarawak in March 2024, was referred to a syndicate member known as Ah Siang.

He escorted 12 Malaysian mules to Singapore, helping them open 39 accounts using in-principle approvals or work permit cards between May and August 2024, and also obtained internet banking login credentials for the syndicate.

For his role, Tan earned RM6,500, covering two months’ salary and RM1,500 commission.

In August 2024, Malaysian authorities alerted Singapore’s Commercial Affairs Department after Tan was arrested in Johor Bahru along with other suspects for harvesting login credentials for online gambling operators.

He was later extradited to Singapore.

The prosecution is seeking six years’ jail for Tan, along with a fine of about S$2,000.

The case has been adjourned to December for mitigation and sentencing.

Tan is represented by Megan Chia from Tan Rajah & Cheah.