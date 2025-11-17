SINGAPORE, Nov 17 — A Singaporean man was sentenced to one week’s jail today for failing to report the death of his girlfriend, whose body was only discovered four days after he found her dead in her Hougang home.

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that Jason Hong Kai Qi, 34, had initially been charged with concealing a corpse, but the charge was later downgraded.

Alongside the one-week sentence for failing to report the death, Hong received additional penalties for unrelated traffic offences, bringing his total jail term to three months and one week, a fine of S$1,000 (US$786) and a 12-month driving ban.

Court documents did not reveal the name of the deceased, who had two children from a previous marriage.

The case

The report further stated that the court heard that Hong discovered his 33-year-old girlfriend unresponsive on Apr 23, 2024. She was lying on her bed with a blanket up to her neck in a darkened bedroom.

Hong attempted to resuscitate her using an inhaler and chest compressions, but she remained unresponsive.

He then took some of his belongings, left the unit and placed his condominium access card in a sealed envelope outside. Hong did not call for medical help or inform the police of her death.

Hours later, he sent messages to the woman’s sister saying only that the girlfriend was uncontactable.

Four days later, on Apr 27, the sister visited the unit with the children and discovered the woman’s body, which was in a state of decomposition.

Paramedics confirmed she had died. An autopsy could not determine a cause of death due to the advanced decomposition.

Traffic offences and obstruction of justice

CNA also reported that Hong pleaded guilty to offences in an unrelated 2022 traffic case. He had driven without a licence, crashed into a taxi, and instructed a friend to falsely claim responsibility. He also lied to police about who had been driving.

Prosecutors sought three months’ jail for obstruction of justice in the traffic case and a short sentence for the failure to report death.

Mitigation

Hong’s lawyers said he panicked upon discovering his girlfriend and attempted first aid. They described him as confused and distraught, and argued that his messages to the sister were not intended to mislead.

District Judge Sharmila Sripathy-Shanaz said the offence of failing to report a death is rare, and its purpose is to ensure prompt police notification so investigations are not delayed. The judge noted Hong’s actions resulted in the deceased being undiscovered for four days and that his messages gave a false impression she was still alive.

Under Singapore law, failing to report a death carries a maximum penalty of one month’s jail, a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.