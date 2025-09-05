SINGAPORE, Sept 5 — Desperate to feed his newborn, a 24-year-old man joined a scam syndicate and withdrew over S$150,000 (RM492,000) from various ATMs in a single day. He was sentenced to eight months’ jail.

In a report by The Straits Times (ST), the court heard that Yves Quah Jun Boon admitted to one count of money laundering and one under the Computer Misuse Act over the June 2023 offence.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Jing Min said Quah often shared with his primary school friend, identified only as Wei Jian, that he needed money to pay for his newborn child’s needs.

“The accused was not a traditional money mule... but he was part of the ecosystem that launders criminal proceeds, by withdrawing monies that had been deposited into money mules’ bank accounts,” Tan was quoted as saying by ST.

In June 2023, Wei Jian introduced Quah to a man named Ryan, who handed them seven ATM cards registered under three different names, as well as SIM cards and a phone.

Ryan assured Quah that it was a “safe job” and all the cards shared the same personal identification number.

Despite suspecting the cash was from illegal sources, Quah withdrew S$151,280 from ATMs at Woodlands Civic Centre and Ngee Ann City on June 25.

At least 20 unauthorised withdrawals were made, and Quah discarded one card when it failed to work.

He later handed the cash to a syndicate member named Siyuan at the Ngee Ann City carpark.

Police, acting on a tip-off, arrested Quah, Siyuan and Wei Jian soon after at the carpark, and seized the S$151,280.

Those convicted of money laundering can face up to 10 years’ jail, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.