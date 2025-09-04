SINGAPORE, Sept 4 — Passengers flying with Singapore Airlines will soon watch a redesigned in-flight safety video that combines safety instructions with a cinematic journey across Singapore.

Unveiled today, the airlines said the new video was produced in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board to enhance the travel experience while promoting the country’s culture.

The video takes viewers on a tour of Singapore’s most recognisable landmarks, weaving safety demonstrations into scenes at Gardens by the Bay, Sentosa, Lau Pa Sat, Jurong Lake Gardens, and the Esplanade.

Each location is paired with community activities, allowing safety procedures to be shown through the movements of local performers and everyday residents.

Singapore Airlines cabin crew interact with a lion dance troupe, Kolam artists, Silat practitioners, and even an aqua aerobics group to demonstrate vital procedures such as securing tray tables and fastening seat belts.

The food culture of Singapore also plays a role, with scenes at Lau Pa Sat where satay smoke becomes a reminder of the no-smoking policy and diners highlight rules about storing electronic devices safely.

Watercolour-style effects are layered onto the real footage, reflecting Singapore’s mural tradition and adding an artistic dimension that sets the video apart from conventional airline safety briefings.

SIA senior vice president for sales and marketing Vinod Kannan said the video underscores the airline’s commitment to passenger safety while creating a sense of connection to Singapore for both locals and visitors.

“Safety remains our absolute priority, which is why each scene was carefully designed to reinforce these essential safety messages,” he said.

He added that the project is designed to ensure passengers absorb the safety information clearly while also enjoying a visually memorable experience that captures the spirit of the city.

Singapore Tourism Board’s assistant chief executive Kenneth Lim said the collaboration positions Singapore not just as a transit hub but as a destination with vibrant communities and culture, reaching millions of travellers worldwide.