SINGAPORE, Feb 7 — A 16-year-old boy in Singapore siphoned over S$25,000 (RM82,034) from his father's Central Provident Fund (CPF) account.

The Straits Times reported that the money was used to fund fishing trips and a holiday to South Korea.

Besides his father's CPF, the boy also took loans from his father's insurance policies amounting to S$68,000.

In total, S$91,149 was transferred to the son's account via PayNow.

Previously the father had asked his son to help him make payments online to his insurance premiums as well as check his CPF balance.

After discovering his son's thefts, the father made a report in February.

Now 17 years old, the boy pleaded guilty to a charge under the Computer Misuse Act.

Sentencing has been adjourned to October and no restitution has been made, but an agreement between the father and son is for the latter to begin repaying back the stolen sums once he starts working.