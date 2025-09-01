SINGAPORE, Sept 1 — A 20-year-old woman pleaded guilty in Singapore today to making a false police report and threatening a man after a dispute over payment following a consensual date.

According to Singapore-based media organisation CNA, Claris Ling Min Rui, then 19, met a 43-year-old man through the dating platform Sugarbook. They communicated via Telegram and agreed to meet for a date on March 18 this year.

The court heard that the man had initially agreed to pay Ling S$200 (RM660) for “her time”. After visiting a bar, the pair went to a hotel where they engaged in consensual sexual activity.

Following the encounter, Ling asked the man to pay her S$1,200. When he refused and offered S$500 instead, Ling became angry and called the police, falsely claiming that she had been raped.

According to court proceedings, Ling sent the man a text stating: “You’re f***ed,” after reporting him. A police officer visited the hotel, and Ling repeated her claim of being raped while intoxicated. Another officer arrived at around 2am and she maintained her account.

However, closed-circuit television footage from the hotel did not support her version of events. At about 2.10am, Ling admitted she had fabricated the rape claim because the man refused to pay S$1,200.

Ling pleaded guilty to two charges: giving false information to a public servant, and threatening to report the man for rape, a charge under the Protection from Harassment Act for causing alarm.

Her defence lawyer, Rohit Kumar Singh, said that probation would be an appropriate punishment for Ling, describing the case as a “very painful lesson she has learnt”. The judge has called for a report to assess her suitability for probation and adjourned sentencing.

Under Singapore law, providing false information to a public servant carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both. Using threatening words to cause alarm can result in up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.