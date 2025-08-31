SINGAPORE, Aug 31 — An 11-year-old boy who went missing on Friday (Aug 29) in Singapore was found dead, according to the police.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said Muhammad Hairil Muhammad Effendi’s body was found floating in the sea off East Coast Park after a call for assistance was received at 9.55 pm on Saturday.

“Upon police’s arrival, a boy was found floating in the sea off East Coast Park before he was brought ashore by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers,” SPF said in a statement.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The deceased was subsequently identified by his next-of-kin.

Police said preliminary investigations do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

“Out of respect for the family, members of the public are advised not to share any videos or images of the deceased,” SPF added.

On Saturday, police had posted an appeal for information on the missing boy, who was last seen in the vicinity of Block 29 Marine Crescent at around 11.05 am on Aug 29.

The Straits Times (ST) reported, quoting the mother who wished to be known only as Ain that Muhammad Hairil had special needs and mostly did not speak.

A neighbour’s CCTV recorded him leaving their home in Marine Terrace. — Bernama