SINGAPORE, Aug 29 — Students in Singapore who are caught vaping multiple times will now face tougher penalties including suspension, caning and referral to the police, according to Singapore's CNA.

The Education Ministry and Health Ministry said schools have been given updated guidelines to deal with repeat offenders in a bid to curb the rising number of young people using e-cigarettes.

Under the new measures, boys who are caught vaping more than once may be caned, while both male and female students risk being suspended from school.

In serious cases, schools may also refer students to the police for further action.

According to CNA, the authorities said vaping is illegal in Singapore and carries fines of up to S$2,000 (RM6,900) for possession or use of e-cigarettes.

The Health Ministry said the changes were necessary as the number of students caught with vaping devices has been rising sharply, mirroring global trends in youth vaping.

Figures cited by CNA showed that more than 1,500 students were caught for vaping-related offences in 2023, more than double the figure in 2022.

Officials also stressed that beyond disciplinary action, counselling and education remain key parts of the approach, with schools continuing to provide support programmes to help students kick the habit.

The new measures add to Singapore’s already strict anti-vaping stance, which bans the import, sale and use of e-cigarettes altogether.