SINGAPORE, Dec 29 — Offenders convicted of scams or scam-related offences in Singapore may face caning starting tomorrow, under the Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act 2025, passed in November, the Singapore Police Force said today, reported Xinhua.

Under the law, scam mules may be caned up to 12 strokes, while scammers and members of syndicates may face mandatory caning of six to 24 strokes, the police said in a Facebook post.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a December 19 statement that fighting scams remains “a top national priority,” citing ongoing concerns over the number of scam cases and losses.

The police urged the public not to share sensitive personal information that could be exploited by criminals, including Singpass, Singapore’s national digital identity system, as well as bank and payment accounts and SIM cards. — Bernama-Xinhua