SINGAPORE, Dec 29 — Singapore Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the republic’s Budget 2026 statement in Parliament on February 12, according to an announcement by Singapore’s Ministry of Finance.

In addition to television and radio coverage, the statement will be streamed ‘live’ via the Singapore Budget website.

Key announcements will also be posted on the ministry’s social media platforms, with the full Budget statement to be made available online after its delivery, the Finance Ministry said today.

The Budget is expected to address bread-and-butter concerns such as job security and the cost of living, issues that have increasingly dominated public debate in Singapore and across the region.

Speaking previously on September 19, Wong said government spending would rise as a share of gross domestic product to meet growing needs, but stressed that fiscal discipline would remain intact.

The government, he said, would maintain a balanced Budget “over the medium term”.

Meanwhile, public consultations led by the Finance Ministry and other agencies, including the Singapore government’s feedback unit Reach and the People’s Association, are continuing and will run until January 12, giving Singaporeans a final window to weigh in ahead of the February 12 statement.