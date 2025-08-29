SINGAPORE, Aug 29 — Traffic accidents in Singapore rose in the first half of 2025, with both the number of incidents and casualties climbing compared to the same period last year, according to new figures from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), reported by CNA.

Between January and June, there were 3,818 road accidents involving injuries or fatalities, an 8.9 per cent increase from 3,507 cases in the same period of 2024.

The total number of casualties also went up to 4,939, compared with 4,737 a year earlier. Fatal accidents rose to 78 from 70, with the number of deaths increasing to 79 from 72.

The data showed a worrying rise in accidents involving elderly pedestrians.

There were 116 such cases in the first half of the year, up from 98 previously, while deaths among elderly pedestrians surged to 15 from six. Police said that about 43 per cent of these incidents were linked to jaywalking.

According to the report, motorcyclists and pillion riders continued to account for the largest share of casualties. There were 2,088 accidents involving them, up from 1,907 in the first half of 2024, with injuries climbing to 2,323 from 2,164.

They made up more than half of all traffic accidents and fatalities, even though deaths among this group dipped slightly to 43 from 44.

Speeding remained a major concern, with the number of violations spiking by 45.5 per cent to 118,076, from 81,141 a year earlier.

Drink-driving cases also rose, with 862 arrests made in the first half of the year, compared to 818 in the same period of 2024.

Even so, accidents linked to drink-driving fell to 75 from 92. Red-light running violations dropped to 13,073 from 17,508, though related accidents increased to 65 from 47.

In response to the trends, the Traffic Police said enforcement efforts will continue to be stepped up. I

It highlighted that the installation of speed limiters on lorries has shown results, with vehicles fitted with the devices recording almost no speeding violations compared to 641 cases among those without, CNA reported.