SINGAPORE, Aug 22 — Changi Travel Services (CTS), a subsidiary of Changi Airport Group, will cut about 30 jobs as part of a business restructuring exercise, according to CNA.

A CTS spokesperson said the decision followed a strategic review to address “evolving market conditions” and was made after “careful consideration” to strengthen the company’s long-term sustainability.

CNA reported that affected employees will receive severance pay equivalent to four weeks’ salary for each year of service, with no minimum service period required. CTS also said it would assist staff in finding new roles, either within Changi Airport or elsewhere.

Established in 2012, CTS operates brands such as Changi Recommends, Travel Recommends and ChangiFX, providing services ranging from Wi-Fi router rentals and SIM card sales to airport transfers.

According to CNA, this is CTS’s second round of retrenchments this year, following another exercise in April. Some employees described the latest move as unexpected, with one saying they were only informed during a sudden meeting where retrenchment letters were handed out.

The Attractions, Resorts & Entertainment Union (AREU) under the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) said that while CTS is not unionised, NTUC-linked unions are ready to support affected workers.

AREU president Azman Osman said the assistance includes job matching, career coaching, skills training advice and support through the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) and SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support schemes for Singaporeans and permanent residents.