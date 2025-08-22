SINGAPORE, Aug 22 — Three people were taken to hospital and about 50 residents evacuated after a fire broke out in a Toa Payoh flat early this morning, according to Singapore's CNA.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the blaze at about 2.30am at a unit on the 12th floor of Block 63, Lorong 5, Toa Payoh.

Firefighters forced their way into the unit and extinguished the fire, which was contained to the living room, using a water jet, CNA reported.

One person was rescued from the kitchen and taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burn injuries.

According to CNA, two others from neighbouring units were also hospitalised — one to Singapore General Hospital for breathlessness and another to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for an ankle injury.

SCDF and police evacuated about 50 residents from the block as a precaution during the operation.

Preliminary investigations found that the fire involved a personal mobility device in the living room.

SCDF reminded the public not to charge batteries or devices for prolonged periods or overnight and to use only original batteries.