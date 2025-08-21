SINGAPORE, Aug 21 — All basketball players under investigation for alleged match-fixing in Singapore’s K. Star National Basketball League Division 1 have been suspended from official activities with immediate effect, according to Singapore's CNA.

Sport Singapore (SportSG) said the suspensions will stay in place until investigations into the alleged offences are completed, CNA reported.

Responding to CNA’s queries, SportSG said it was aware of the probe and was “working closely with the Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS) to extend full cooperation to the authorities”, including providing all necessary support.

“Match-fixing undermines the integrity of sport and goes against the fundamental values of fair play,” SportSG said.

“We do not condone such behaviour and take these matters very seriously.”

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on Tuesday arrested nine people — eight Singaporeans and one permanent resident, aged 19 to 35 — for suspected involvement in fixing matches in the Division 1 competition.

BAS, which organises the league, said the remaining games would continue as scheduled, with the season running from July 14 to Aug 30. It added that any officials or players under arrest would be immediately suspended from all league activities.

One allegedly fixed game took place on Aug 1, when Tagawa beat Tong Whye 66-43, CNA reported.

In a Facebook post, Tong Whye Physical Association reportedly said it had not received sufficient details to comment further but stressed a zero-tolerance policy on match-fixing and pledged full cooperation with the authorities.

A club official told CNA he was shocked by the news but suggested it was the work of “a few black sheep”, while a former national player said he was “furious” the allegations had brought “disrespect” to the sport.

Founded in 2011, the Division 1 competition features 10 teams: Adroit, SBA, Tagawa, Chong Ghee, Eng Tat Hornets, SG Basketball, Siglap Basketball Club, Xin Hua, Tung San and Tong Whye.

A former player warned the scandal could set the league back “many years” despite recent progress for younger talent, CNA reported.