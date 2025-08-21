SINGAPORE, Aug 21 — A staff member at MindChamps PreSchool (East Coast) has been clinically diagnosed with active tuberculosis (TB), prompting screenings at two preschools, according to Singapore's CNA.

This case involves a household contact of a previously reported TB patient, CNA reported.

The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said early results showed no evidence of TB transmission within both MindChamps and MapleBear Toa Payoh, and no children have tested positive to date.

The staff member was diagnosed on Aug 18 and, at this stage, is asymptomatic, on medical leave, and will be non-infectious after two weeks of treatment.

As a precaution, CDA has contacted both preschools to identify staff and students with close and prolonged contact with the individual, offering them TB screening.

In total, 115 people have been tested: 93 were screened onsite, 21 have scheduled appointments at the National TB Screening Centre (NTBSC), and one was screened at a private lab.

CNA reported that of those screened onsite, 80 individuals (86 per cent) tested negative.

Eight people—including six children and two staff—had indeterminate results, meaning TB infection status remains inconclusive; this is not uncommon in young children.

These individuals will undergo repeat testing between Aug 19 and 27 at the NTBSC.

A second round of screening is set for mid-September at MapleBear Toa Payoh—10 weeks after exposure—to detect any latent infections not yet evident, in line with national guidelines, CNA added.

Separately, four staff screened onsite tested positive in blood tests, likely indicating latent TB infection.

These individuals have been referred to NTBSC for further evaluation, and if active disease is ruled out, they will be offered preventive treatment.

CDA said all previously screened parents and staff have been informed of results and given NTBSC follow-up appointments as necessary.

The agency continues to monitor the situation closely and is working with both preschools to address concerns, providing information sheets on TB screening and treatment, CNA said.