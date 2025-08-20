SINGAPORE, Aug 20 — Singapore’s Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) will expand its outreach online to counter extremism and promote interfaith respect, especially among younger audiences.

The initiative, called We The People of Singapore, will feature short videos, explainers on different religions and personal stories of interfaith friendships, The Straits Times reported yesterday.

“Our harmony did not happen by chance – it was built through effort, respect and a shared commitment to live together in peace,” IRO president K. Elango was quoted as saying.

He said the IRO’s mission remains to build bridges, foster dialogue and strengthen harmony across communities.

“As we step boldly into the next 60 years, our purpose is clear: to mentor across generations, forge new friendships, and share the wisdom of every faith,” he added.

Formed in 1949, the IRO brings together 10 religions: the Baha’i faith, Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, Jainism, Judaism, Sikhism, Taoism and Zoroastrianism.

The refreshed campaign is being rolled out in partnership with the Central Community Development Council, in support of the SGSecure movement that prepares Singaporeans against terror threats.

“By harnessing technology, we can bring IRO’s timeless message of interfaith respect to more residents,” Central CDC mayor Denise Phua was quoted as saying.

The effort follows warnings in Singapore’s Terrorism Threat Assessment Report, which identified youth radicalisation as a growing concern.