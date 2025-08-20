SINGAPORE, Aug 20 — As vaping gains ground despite being illegal, companies here are grappling with how to enforce workplace bans.

Some have opted for zero tolerance while others rely on warnings or internal whistleblowing, CNA reported today, adding that enforcement remains uneven.

International education group EtonHouse is among those that have codified their stance, spelling out disciplinary action including termination in its employee handbook.

“Vaping is illegal in Singapore, and EtonHouse takes compliance with local laws seriously,” a spokesman told the Singapore-based news agency.

Other firms such as Busy Bees, Red Crowns Senior Living and several food and beverage outlets said vaping is banned on their premises, with staff reminded to use designated smoking areas if they wish to smoke.

A logistics worker recalled her manager vaping during video calls, while another communications professional said her “biggest boss” frequently vaped indoors.

“If the top guy is already doing it, then everyone else who vapes would also just do it without any fear of consequence,” one employee who asked to be named only as Lim was quoted as saying.

The Ministry of Manpower said vaping is an offence under the Tobacco Act and encouraged companies to set human resource policies to deal with offenders, including disciplinary measures.

Industry groups such as the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and the Singapore National Employers Federation have urged members to review handbooks and align workplace rules with national efforts.

Both organisations said they had received queries from firms struggling with staff who continued vaping despite counselling.

Public agencies have also drawn a line.

The Public Service Division said officers found vaping will face internal disciplinary action on top of penalties imposed by the Health Sciences Authority or the courts.

Banks such as OCBC similarly warned that staff risk disciplinary consequences if caught.

Lawyer Jennifer Chih said workers can report offenders to the HSA anonymously, though many still fear retaliation.