SINGAPORE, Aug 20 — Universities and polytechnics are stepping up enforcement against vaping on campus, with penalties ranging from S$300 fines to suspension and even expulsion.

At Nanyang Technological University (NTU), the crackdown has been most visible, with the institution declaring a zero-tolerance stance and empowering security officers to conduct random bag checks and patrol smoking hot spots, CNA reported today.

“Any student or employee found vaping will be subject to disciplinary action, including mandatory counselling and, in serious cases, possible expulsion or termination,” the Singapore news outlet cited the NTU as saying in an email to students and staff.

First-time offenders risk a S$300 fine and eviction from student housing, with repeat cases referred to the university’s Board of Discipline for tougher sanctions.

Other institutions, including the National University of Singapore, Republic Polytechnic, Temasek Polytechnic and Singapore Management University, have tightened patrols, introduced whistleblowing channels and in some cases installed vape detectors to curb the habit.

The clampdown comes amid a national push against vaping, with the government reclassifying it as a drug issue.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said during his National Day Rally that Singapore would roll out stiffer penalties and stronger enforcement, alongside public education in schools and higher learning centres.

Currently, anyone caught purchasing, using or possessing e-vaporisers faces fines of up to S$2,000, while those selling them may face jail sentences.

A “Bin the Vape” scheme has also been launched, allowing devices to be surrendered without penalty.

Can such steps succeed?

Despite the harsher measures, some students say vaping was once a common social activity on campus.

AK, a final-year NTU student, recalled how vapes were casually shared in dorm rooms or even during group project sessions.

“It’s a very in-the-moment kind of thing, and I guess it also seems less harmful compared to smoking. So I guess people are more willing to kind of give it a try,” he was quoted as saying.

Concerns are not limited to students. A staff member at NUS who gave his name as John said colleagues have openly vaped in enclosed offices.

“I find myself being a bit concerned as to, like, what am I breathing in?” he was quoted as saying.

Experts caution that enforcement alone may not be enough.

“Certainly, penalties will deter some youths, but not all of them,” Assistant Professor Yvette van der Eijk of the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, who called for more emphasis on safe pathways and support for those addicted, told CNA.

Students themselves acknowledge that quitting may not be easy.

“So for them to go from vaping one day to (not) vaping the next day would be quite hard,” one NTU undergraduate who stopped vaping last year told the news portal.