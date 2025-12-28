SINGAPORE, Dec 28 — The Singapore Police have warned the public to be vigilant against a scam in which fraudsters impersonate the city-state’s top police official, the Commissioner of Police, according to The Straits Times.

Victims receive unsolicited emails claiming to be from the Commissioner, accompanied by a “warning letter” stating that the recipient is under investigation by the police and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore for alleged criminal activities.

The letter instructs recipients to submit a written statement to a specified email address and threatens consequences, including arrest, if they fail to comply.

According to the report, the police emphasised that these emails are not issued by any government official.

Authorities also reminded the public that officials will never ask people to transfer money, disclose bank login details, install apps from unofficial sources, or hand over calls to police officers or other government personnel.

The Singapore Police advised citizens not to transfer cash, cryptocurrencies, or other valuables to unknown persons or to anyone whose identity has not been verified.