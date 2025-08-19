SINGAPORE, Aug 19 — A former preschool teacher was reportedly sentenced by a district court here today to four days’ jail for kicking a four-year-old girl in a kindergarten classroom.

According to Singapore’s CNA, 57-year-old Alamelu Paramaguru pleaded guilty to a charge of ill-treating a child under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The incident reportedly happened on April 2 last year when she became angry after feeling the child, who was sitting on the floor, had nearly tripped her.

Paramaguru then reportedly kicked the girl on the shin and scolded her, leaving the child bruised.

The victim later told her mother about the incident, leading to a police report and medical treatment.

The Early Childhood Development Agency reportedly said Paramaguru was immediately suspended, and that she later resigned, and has since been barred from working in the sector.

In court, Paramaguru’s lawyer cited poor eyesight from glaucoma and argued she had overreacted due to fear of tripping, while prosecutors stressed that her impairment should not excuse her lack of restraint.

District Judge Koo Zhi Xuan reportedly said teachers who harm children breach both personal and professional trust, though he took into account the stressful classroom conditions and her previously clean record.

“Had the accused caused less hurt to the victim or perhaps, more importantly, showed immediate concern towards her after the kick instead of callously scolding and shouting at her, I would likely have come to the view that a fine would suffice,” Koo was quoted as saying.

Court documents stated that after the kick, the girl clutched her leg in pain but Paramaguru did not attend to her.

Koo reportedly concluded that a short custodial sentence was warranted, noting that the act was isolated but aggravated by her failure to show concern for the child.

For the offence, Alamelu could have been jailed for up to eight years or fined S$8,000 (RM33,795), or both.