SINGAPORE, Aug 18 — Three Primary 3 students at Sengkang Green Primary School here have been suspended after making chilling death threats to a parent who reported their alleged bullying of her 9-year-old daughter, escalating a months-long harassment case that has now prompted police intervention.

A Facebook user named Ni Yin posted on Aug 14 claiming to be the victim’s mother and detailed the alleged bullying that led to the threats against her and her family, including an audio clip where a person threatened to “dissect her into pieces” and “end her life in school.”

The mother said her daughter had been bullied “multiple times” over almost six months and called for stronger action from the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the school, Singapore’s CNA reported.

Sengkang Green Primary School later confirmed it has engaged with the parents of the three students and immediately suspended those who made the calls and threats.

The school stated that given the severity of their actions, it will review and impose further disciplinary consequences, which may include caning, after police have completed their investigation.

During the school’s investigations, officials found that the affected student had also engaged in hurtful behaviours, which will also be addressed to ensure all students learn values of respect and responsibility.

The mother reported that her Primary 3 daughter came home on July 24 saying she wanted to stop going to school due to persistent bullying by three classmates.

After the mother contacted one of the bully’s parents and filed a written complaint on July 26, she began receiving harassing calls from unknown numbers within hours.

The death threats came from one of the accused boys as revenge for the mother contacting his friend’s mother about the bullying, prompting the family to file a police report.

Three days after the threats, the same student allegedly attempted to assault the daughter again on school grounds, followed by three more attacks despite the family’s concerns about retaliation.

The girl has been absent from school for four consecutive days due to fear and is currently receiving professional psychological support.

The mother has called on MOE to allow her daughter to transfer schools and criticised the school’s recent statement claiming her daughter also engaged in inappropriate behaviour, demanding evidence while stating she would support proper procedures if misconduct occurred.