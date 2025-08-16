SINGAPORE, Aug 16 — The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has come forward to defend its member Ng Ser Miang against allegations of conflict of interest related to his chairmanship at a sports marketing firm.

The Straits Times reported that the statement comes in response to accusations that Ng's dual role could potentially interfere with his position on the finance commission of the IOC.

The IOC described the claims as “defamatory and baseless”, emphasising that Ng has always conducted himself with integrity.

“Mr Ng has declared all potential conflicts of interest and has abstained from participating in discussions or decisions where a conflict of interest could arise,” the IOC further clarified.

Ng, who is also a former vice-president of the IOC, has been under scrutiny after his association with the firm was highlighted as a possible conflict with his responsibilities at the IOC.

Despite the allegations, the IOC maintains that all processes were transparent and in compliance with their own ethics and compliance office.

They stressed that their ethics commission thoroughly vetted Ng's professional activities and found no conflicts that would impede his duties within the committee.