SINGAPORE, Aug 14 — A former secondary school teacher has received a nine-month jail sentence after prosecutors described him as a “sexual predator” who targeted three teenage girls in 2021.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to four charges under the Children and Young Persons Act on August 11, according to digital online news site AsiaOne.

He cannot be named due to a gag order protecting victims’ identities.

The Ministry of Education told AsiaOne the man stopped working as a teacher in March 2022.

The court heard he used social media to contact former students, sending inappropriate messages and proposing sexual encounters to two girls aged 16 and 17.

Both rejected him and reported his behaviour.

In the most serious case, he met a 15-year-old current student at a hotel where he made unwanted sexual advances before stopping when she showed discomfort.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Bryan Wong said one victim now struggles with relationships and studying, requiring medical leave and sleeping medication.

“This incident has severely impacted her ability to study and will have lasting ramifications on her prospects,” Wong said.

The man is slated to start his jail term on September 1.