SINGAPORE, Aug 13 — A 41-year-old man from Yishun has admitted to producing vaporiser pods laced with etomidate, marking the first conviction linked to Kpods.

According to The Straits Times, in December 2024, Mohammed Akil Abdul Rahim was caught at his flat with enough white powder etomidate to make over 70 Kpods.

Currently in remand, Akil is scheduled for sentencing on August 26.

During the investigation, it emerged that Akil tried to travel to Malaysia to visit his girlfriend despite having his passport impounded.

In January 2025, he falsely told the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority that he had left his bag containing his identity card and passport at a coffee shop.

Only his identity card was later returned.

He was issued a new passport and travelled abroad several times before authorities uncovered the deception.

Etomidate, a substance regulated under the Poisons Act, is medically used as an anaesthetic but only in clinical settings under strict controls.

Experts said that etomidate can cause muscle spasms known as myoclonus, with overdose symptoms including unsteadiness, sluggishness, and mental confusion.

On July 30, Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam announced that officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs will be seconded to assist the Health Sciences Authority in cracking down on etomidate-related offences.

The Ministry of Health is studying further legal measures, but MHA plans to list etomidate as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act in the coming weeks as an interim step.

If classified as a Class C drug, users caught with etomidate could face supervision, mandatory rehabilitation programmes, or be sent to drug rehabilitation centres, similar to other drug offenders.

Repeat offenders or those committing serious crimes may face jail terms of at least one year.