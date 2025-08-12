SINGAPORE, Aug 12 — Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew by 7.1 per cent in the second quarter of the year (2Q 2025) on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, extending the 3.3 per cent growth recorded in the previous quarter, according to Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG).

Electronics exports grew for the fifth consecutive quarter — expanding by 10.5 per cent in 2Q 2025 — with key contributions from shipments of personal computers, integrated circuits, and disk media products, it said in a statement on the release of the Review of 2Q 2025 Trade Performance data.

The statement said non-electronics exports rose for the second straight quarter by 6.0 per cent in 2Q 2025, largely due to non-monetary gold, specialised machinery, and structures of ships and boats.

EnterpriseSG maintained its 2025 NODX forecast at a range of one to three per cent, as front-loading activities taper off and reciprocal tariffs resume from Aug 7, which could weigh on global economic activity and trade.

“Additionally, continued economic uncertainty amidst the evolving tariff situation could dampen demand from key trading partners. Meanwhile, sector-specific tariff risks remain,” it said.

Total merchandise trade rose by 7.1 per cent in 2Q 2025, with total exports increasing by 11.7 per cent y-o-y, driven by non-oil exports, while total imports rose by 2.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s total services trade grew by 1.7 per cent in 2Q 2025 y-o-y, with exports and imports rising by 2.7 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

EnterpriseSG said the growth in services exports was mainly due to higher receipts from other business services, financial services, and travel services. — Bernama