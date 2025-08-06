SINGAPORE, Aug 6 — Fans of the Force, hyperspace over to Singapore’s Changi Airport Terminal 3 — because the galaxy just got a lot closer.

As part of its 30th anniversary celebrations, Singapore’s National Library Board (NLB) has launched a Star Wars-themed pop-up library that will run until January 24, 2026, Singapore-based news outlet CNA reported today.

Perched on the second level near the Skytrain and Jewel linkbridge, the pop-up opens daily from 10am to 10pm, boasting over 2,000 Star Wars titles.

Expect everything from the Darth Vader comic series to the Thrawn: Ascendancy trilogy, with plenty more tales from both the Light and Dark sides of the saga.

It’s not just about reading, either. Visitors can take a Jedi-or-Sith personality quiz, test their trivia skills, and immerse themselves in themed activities that would make even Yoda nod in approval.

A robotic arm retrieves a selected title at the ‘Star Wars’ pop-up library’s automated book system. — Picture via Facebook/Cher Pong Ng

In a move straight out of a droid workshop, the NLB is piloting an automated book retrieval and return system.

Choose a title on the touchscreen kiosk, and a robotic arm will fetch your book — and handle returns — without breaking a sweat (or oil leak).

NLB chief executive Ng Cher Pong told CNA the organisation was “encouraged by the response” to previous pop-up libraries, and is thrilled to work with Disney and Changi Airport Group on this “fun way for everyone to learn more about one of the world’s most fabled universes.”

So whether you’re a Padawan, a Sith Lord, or just someone killing time before boarding, this library is your hyperspace gateway to adventure — no lightspeed travel required.