SINGAPORE, Aug 2 — After damage from a sinkhole that appeared on July 26, the affected road on Tanjong Katong Road South has been repaired and will begin reopening from noon today.

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced this today on Facebook clarifying that the portion from ECP to Mountbatten Road will be open to traffic from noon today but the section from Mountbatten Road to ECP will only be open on August 4 from 5am.

LTA along with Singapore’s national water agency PUB confirmed they have completed repair works as well as a safety assessment of the affected area as well as the surrounding roads.

Done in consultation with the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), the checks have found the area safe for the public.

Works however will continue nearby as road reinstatement activities are currently under way, including to repair utilities damaged after the road’s reopening.

Singapore Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said in a Facebook post yesterday: “I have been assured that the road will be safe for public use.”

Fu also stated that the authorities had conducted proper assessment and checks of the area, with LTA also it had found no voids or anomalies in the area.

The sinkhole, which opened up near a PUB sewer-laying construction site on July 26, swallowed a car and injured its driver, who was later hospitalised with muscular pain.

