SINGAPORE, Aug 2 — A new six-lane vehicular bridge that will connect Punggol Central and Seletar Link will open tomorrow in Singapore.

The Singapore Times reported that it will allow motorists in Punggol West an alternative route to the Tampines Expressway (TPE) and help ease current traffic pressure on roads that feed into the TPE such as Punggol Road and Punggol Way.

Part of a new road called Seletar South Link, the bridge, located near Yusof Ishak Secondary School, will also have barrier-free paths and upgraded road junctions.

Sun Xueling, senior minister for transport and national development, said on Facebook that Punggol residents will now benefit from more transport options in and out of town as the bridge will have cycling paths on both sides.

She also stated: “Punggol is a town which is still growing, and we have many young families who drive and use public transport to go to work, visit family and friends and manage household needs.”

Land in the west of Punggol, she said, has also been set aside for future Build-To-Order flats.